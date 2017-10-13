Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established Group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

LOCAL LIBRARIES: Closure of local libraries, may be a way of saving money. But for book lovers and those who like to read paper books it really must stay. Not everyone is electronically minded a place for the community to meet and learn from paper books. Also to learn how to use a computer. Younger children like holding and reading board books. Not quite the same experience with an electronic tablet. Please contact Stephen Shing shings@shings.co.uk or telephone 489265, with your views on saving our local library. Willingdon and Polegate Libraries are both scheduled to close. Forms are available from local libraries to complete to register your views to East Sussex County Council.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Willingdon Residents Association’s General Meeting is to be held on Wednesday, at 7.30pm at Trinity Church Hall when Rosalind Hodge will be giving a presentation on Lower Willingdon which should be very interesting. Refreshments will be available at half time, all are welcome.

LIFESTYLE MEETING: On Thursday, our speaker is Stephen Brown talking about Hope Woodwork. We meet at the Memorial Hall, Church Street, Willingdon on the third Thursday of the month at 2.15pm, at a charge of 50p including tea and biscuits. More info from 503743.

QUIZ: The popular Willingdon Residents’ Association quiz is on Friday, October 20, again at Trinity Church Hall at 7.30pm with a ploughman’s supper and a free raffle. Tickets are £7 and teams of up to six people welcome. For availability of tickets please telephone Richard Nunney on 501238.