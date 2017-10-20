Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PUBLIC MEETING: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council public meeting concerning the proposed closure of Willingdon Library. The meeting will be at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue on Saturday October 28 at 2pm. Come along and have your say about the proposed closure of our wonderful Willingdon Library and what options might be available. Stephen Lloyd will be in attendance along with our invited county councillors and hopefully an officer from East Sussex County Council. For further details call Parish Clerk Stephen Keogh on 01323 489603.

LOCAL LIBRARIES: Closure of local libraries may be a way of saving money. But for book lovers and those who like to read paper books it really must stay. Collect your form from any library and make your feelings know about the closure of Willingdon and Polegate libraries. Forms have to be returned to East Sussex County Council by December 14. Please contact Stephen Shing shings@shings.co.uk or telephone 489265, with your views on saving our local library. Willingdon and Polegate Libraries are both scheduled to close. Forms are available from libraries to complete to register views to East Sussex County Council.

QUIZ: The popular Willingdon Residents’ Association quiz is today, Friday, at Trinity Church Hall at 7.30pm with a ploughman’s supper and a free raffle. Tickets are £7 and teams of up to six people welcome. For availability of tickets please telephone Richard Nunney on 501238.

FLOWER CLUB: The October meeting of the Willingdon Flower Club was attended by guest visitors. The demonstration by Gill Sadler was Sussex Life and she cleverly made floral arrangements depicting various Sussex Towns and one with a resident with a special connection to the area. She asked the members to guess the areas. The first display had a container with a C Shape and used various shades and shapes of foliage including eucalyptus. Bergenia and agapanthus were used to form the waves and foam on the shore. Double lisianthus and gypsophila were added. A member soon recognised Chichester Harbour as the name, especially as the C design was sailing boats. The other displays were each completely different being Arundel Castle, Eastbourne, Lewes Bonfire (using strelitzia for the flames). They were all made using beautiful flowers and foliage.

The last arrangement was in a milk churn using palm, cocoa speys and pink carnations. As the demonstrations were accompanied by appropriate music, the final one was easy to recognise as The White Cliffs of Dover rang out, sung by Vera Lynn. Gill Sadler spoke about her arrangements and why she had chosen the variety of flowers and made the demonstration into an entertaining and interesting afternoon. Gill judged the competition, which had a Halloween theme. She said the vibrant colours and ideas were impressive and congratulated all who entered.

The chairman, Margaret Lainchbury, gave out the notices and reminded the members that the AGM will be in March 2018 and the papers will be available at the next meeting. She expressed the importance of people joining the committee to keep the club running especially, chairman, treasurer and secretary. She asked for nominations to be submitted for these important posts. The next meeting will be on November 3 and will be a talk by Annlynn Boyes entitled Norman Hartnell and the Queen’s Coronation Dress.

The next practice meeting will be on October 20. Enquiries from the chairman, Margaret Lainchbury O1323 484347. New members and visitors welcome.