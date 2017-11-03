Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

CHURCH MEETING: Taking place tomorrow, Saturday, at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue from 10am.

THE PSP: (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) Support Group hold their monthly group at Sunrise on the first Wednesday of each month from 2pm. For further details please contact Pat Hamblyn on 01323 725462. Please state that you are enquiring about the support group.

MEMORY CAFE: Do you or anyone you know have memory concerns, mild cognitive impairment or dementia? Why not pop along to our informal support group on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Please call us on 01323 525000 to let us know you are coming. Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 9AN.

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday November 18, Open House 10am to 4pm. Whether you are looking for a senior care environment for yourself or a loved one, you are invited to pop in and take a tour of our beautiful home and gardens. You are welcome to join us for an informal chat and a chance to look at our specialist dementia floor. We will also be running Dementia Friends Session from 2pm to 3pm at Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

CHRISTMAS FETE: Saturday December 2, Christmas Fete 2pm to 4pm. This year we will be raising funds for the Parkinson’s UK Eastbourne Branch. Why not pop along and bag yourself some Christmas gifts whilst supporting this worthwhile charity at Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne. Light refreshments will be available.