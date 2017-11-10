Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

REMEMBRANCE SERVICES: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am we will be holding our usual service outside of the new Parish Office at the Triangle. Father Kevin Agnew will be conducting the service and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend.

REMEMBRANCE PARADE: Annual Remembrance Day Parade. On Sunday Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are proud to be organising with help from the Royal British Legion. The parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Marys Church. Please come along and join us.

Act of Remembrance at the Ruth-Less Memorial Butts Brow at 3pm on Sunday. All welcome. Fr Kevin will lead the brief service with the placing of poppy crosses, on for each of the airman who died here. On Sunday at 3pm the parish council and Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be as usual be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow. Caroline Ansell MP and the Eastbourne’s Mayor Councillor Pat Hearn. Again please come join us you will all be welcome.

SUSSEX STRINGS: Next performance at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue is on Sunday at 4pm. Music includes Serenade for Strings by Edward Elgar, Simple Symphony by Britten, Rosa Mundi by Paul Lewis.

THE GLEN CHORALE: Are changing their name back to the Wannock Singers. We are a small group of mixed ability singers who enjoy singing together. There are no auditions and no need to be able to read music. We rehearse on Monday afternoons at Wannock Village Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. More info from Wendy on 484631 or email Wendryrogers885@btinternet.com

COUNCIL MEETING: Willingdon and Jevngton Council meetings take place on Monday at 7pm, at Willingdon community School. 7pm Planning Committee meeting and 7.30pm Recreation Committee meeting.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

MEMORY CAFÉ: Do you or anyone you know have memory concerns, mild cognitive impairment or dementia? Why not pop along to our informal support group on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Please call us on 01323 525000 to let us know you are coming. Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

LIFESTYLE MEETING: On Thursday our speaker is Sharon Elizabeth and Paul on Soprano Let’s Her Hair Down. Meeting starts at 2.15pm in the Memorial Hall, Church Street. Entrance 50p including tea and biscuits.

TRINITY DINERS: The next meal is today, Friday. Contact Jennie on 484189 to book your place. Meet at noon for lunch at 12.30pm.

OPEN HOUSE: On Saturday November 18, 10am to 4pm. Whether you are looking for a senior care environment for yourself or a loved one, you are invited to pop in and take a tour of our beautiful home and gardens. You are welcome to join us for an informal chat and a chance to look at our specialist dementia floor. We will also be running Dementia Friends Session from 2pm to 3pm at Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

CAFÉ CHURCH: On Sunday November 18 at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, 10.30am to 11.30am. All welcome. Refreshments available.

QUIZ NIGHT: On Saturday November 18 in the Church Hall, Church Street. A team of six people per table £5 per ticket. Nibbles, soft drinks and cakes available. If you require something stronger you can bring your own. There will also be a raffle. Tickets from Joyce Benstead or Sheila Markham at St Marys Church.

CHRISTMAS FETE: At Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne on Saturday December 2, 2pm to 4pm. This year we will be raising funds for the Parkinson’s UK Eastbourne Branch. Why not pop along and bag yourself some Christmas gifts whilst supporting this worthwhile charity. Light refreshments will be available.