Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TRINITY DINERS: Next meal is today, Friday. Contact Jennie on 484189 to book your place. Meet at noon for lunch at 12.30pm.

THE GLEN CHORALE: Are changing their name back to the Wannock Singers. We are a small group of mixed ability singers who enjoy singing together. There are no auditions and no need to be able to read music. We rehearse on Monday afternoons at Wannock Village Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. More info from Wendy on 484631 or email Wendryrogers885@btinternet.com

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

MEMORY CAFÉ: Do you or anyone you know have memory concerns, mild cognitive impairment or dementia? Why not pop along to our informal support group on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Please call us on 01323 525000 to let us know you are coming. Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

BRIDGE CLUB: The Downs Bridge Club was established 43 years ago and meets at the Wannock Village Hall at 1pm for 1.15pm start every Thursday. The cost is £2.50 per session and annual membership is £10. We play Contact Bridge and each session is about three hours with a tea break about half way through. The club is always interested to welcome some new members. More info from Jeremy Stone 844651.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Broadway United Church, Lindfield Road, from 10am to noon. Lots of stalls including cakes, toys, raffle, bric-a-brac and many more. Entrance 50p. All welcome.

OPEN HOUSE: At Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. Whether you are looking for a senior care environment for yourself or a loved one, you are invited to pop in and take a tour of our beautiful home and gardens. You are welcome to join us for an informal chat and a chance to look at our specialist dementia floor. We will also be running Dementia Friends Session from 2pm to 3pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the Church Hall, Church Street. Teams of six people per table £5 per ticket. Nibbles, soft drinks and cakes available. If you require something stronger you can bring your own. There will also be a raffle. Tickets from Joyce Benstead or Sheila Markham at St Marys Church

CAFÉ CHURCH: On Sunday at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, 10.30am to 11.30am. All welcome. Refreshments available.

WILLINGDON PARISH CHURCH: Of St Mary the Virgin, Church Street is hosting a music recital on Monday November 27 at 7.30pm. This will include guest artists directed by Michael Stumbles. The varied assortment of music will include items for soprano and bass soloists, flute, clarinet and bass clarinet in solos and ensembles; piano; recorders. No admission charge. Retiring collection supporting Children with Cancer.

CHRISTMAS FETE: On Saturday December 2, 2pm to 4pm at Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, EAstbourne. This year we will be raising funds for the Parkinson’s UK Eastbourne Branch. Why not pop along and bag yourself some Christmas gifts whilst supporting this worthwhile charity. Light refreshments will be available.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: The next meeting is our annual dinner at the Cavendish Hotel on Tuesday December 12. Please see newsletter for menu ad details on booking.