A Lewes church was packed this weekend for the town's annual Harvest thanksgiving service arranged by Harvery's brewery.

A congregation of more than 200 met at St Thomas a Becket on Saturday (October 1) before making their way along Cliffe High Street to take part in traditional folk dances.

Churchgoers pack into St Thomas a Becket for the Harvey's Harvest service

The service was led by Brother George Linnegar with traditional music from Sussex Harmony under leader Rachel Jordan. The occasion also raised more than £800 for the Cliffe church's restoration appeal.

Churchwarden Trevor Butler said: "We are tremendously grateful to Harvey's and their supporters for such a generous donation towards our essential repairs".

Harvey's joint managing director Miles Jenner spoke warmly of the church's importance to Lewes and its dedication to St Thomas a Becket, the patron saint of English brewing.

The weekend also saw the church's own Harvest celebrations with a service attended by the town's Mayor and councillors as well as Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

