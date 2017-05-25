Voters invited to Uckfield hustings

Candidates standing for Wealden in the general election are to share a platform for a hustings event in Uckfield tonight (Thursday).

The event is due to be held at Uckfield Civic Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm. All the local candidates have been invited to attend.

The official candidates list was published last week. In the order they appear on the notice, the Wealden constituency candidates are: Chris Bowers (Liberal Democrat), Nicola Audrey Burton (UKIP), Nus Ghani (Conservative), Angela Louise Smith (Labour) and Colin Geoffrey Stocks (Green Party).