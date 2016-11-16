War veteran presented with prestigious award

A 100-year old man received the award of Legion d’honneur at a presentation earlier this month.

Peter Floyd celebrated his 100th birthday in August before becoming one of the oldest recipients of the award for military civil merits.

He was presented with the award at Piltdown Golf Club, in Piltdown, Uckfield on November 5.

Peter enlisted in the Scots Guards in July 1940 before being attached to the 2nd battalion Glasgow Highlanders, 46th brigade, 15th Scottish division on completion of his training at Sandhurst.

He was officer commanding residue at Worthing and left for France from Tilbury in July. After landing, he joined the battalion, which had suffered severe losses in the battle for Cheux.

He was ordered to command headquarters company and remained in that position as a captain, for the duration of the war. He was responsible for all supplies, food and munitions, to four rifle and one support company.

French Honorary Consul captain François Jean said: “You [Peter] are a true hero and will be our hero forever. We French will never forget what you did to restore our freedom. And today, we also remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades who have given their lives during the Liberation of France. They will remain forever in our hearts.”

