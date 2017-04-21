Warning after disabled Hailsham man targeted in distraction burglary

Police are appealing for information about a distraction burglary after a man claiming to be a council worker targeted a disabled man in Hailsham.

Police say a man called at a house in The Gages sometime between midday and 2.25pm on Tuesday (April 18). The victim, a 52-year-old disabled man, let him in as he claimed he was there to check on the victim’s welfare, police said.

After a short while, police say the victim became concerned about the man and asked him to leave which he did, soon after he noticed his wallet with cash and bank card had gone.

Detective Constable Claire Linsell said: “The suspect is described as white, mid 30s and scruffy looking. Anyone who saw this man in the area is asked to contact us. Always make sure you ask for identification when someone comes to your door before you let them in. Make a call to the company they claim to be from if you are unsure. If they are genuine they won’t mind waiting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 748 of 18/04.

