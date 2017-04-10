Warning issued after snakes spotted in local beauty spot

Walkers and families are being warned to be vigilant after two black adders were spotted in Friston Forest at the weekend.

Keen walker Nick Linazasoro was in the forest when he spotted one of them and then within minutes saw another.

Nick said “I was somewhat startled as I nearly trod on yet another black adder located about a mile away from the first one. No doubt if I did, then I would have been bitten.”

He has urged others to take care while in the forest and to stay well away if they see the adders.

As it is the Easter holidays, families are asked to remain cautious when out walking.

Mr Linazasoro said, “Obviously as the weather is good for the time of year, I suspect they are out basking and looking for a mate.”