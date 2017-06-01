Warning issued as Flying Scotsman is set to tour through Sussex

Fans of the famous Flying Scotsman steam locomotive are being urged to keep off the tracks and enjoy a safe day out when the engine tours parts of Surrey and Sussex on Saturday (June 3).

As well as the danger from passing trains, the railway in the South-East is largely electrified using a ground-level conductor rail, which is always switched on and can kill anyone who touches it.

The Flying Scotsman tours the UK throughout the summer, with a tour from London Victoria through Surrey and Sussex on Saturday.

Network Rail’s chief operating officer for South-East route, Andy Derbyshire, said: “It’s great that people want to come and see the Flying Scotsman but it’s important for them to stay safe.

“In the South-East, the conductor rail that sits next to the track carries enough electricity to kill people and it is vital that rail fans stay in safe areas and don’t trespass on the line.

“I would also ask passengers to refrain from putting their heads out of the windows as the train runs along.”

Chief Inspector John Justice, from the British Transport Police, said: “The Flying Scotsman tour is a very exciting event for many people and we want everyone who is going to see the spectacular steam engine to have a great time and stay safe.

“Our officers will be patrolling along the route and at stations to ensure everyone can enjoy the event without putting themselves or others in danger.

“So far on the Flying Scotsman tour there has been some disruption, with various incidents of trespass along the line.

“It is incredibly disappointing that despite repeated warnings, people chose to risk their lives and the lives of others by going onto the railway tracks to view the Flying Scotsman.

“We hope that this is not repeated when the famous steam engine comes to London, Surrey and Sussex.

“Anyone found trespassing on the railway will be dealt with according to the law – you could be brought before the courts, get a criminal record and a fine of up to £1,000.”

“Let’s make this a truly memorable occasion for everyone to enjoy safely.”

To avoid possible overcrowding at certain locations, Network Rail have not published details of the route.