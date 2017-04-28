Wealden burglary suspect arrested

A man wanted in connection with alleged burglary in Wealden has been arrested thanks to an ‘eagle-eyed member of the public’, police say.

Police say 40-year-old Joey Akehurst from Oxted was arrested in Surrey on Thursday (April 27) following a police appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Thanks to an eagle-eyed member of the public, police officers were directed to Grove Road in Lingfield, where they arrested 40-year-old Akehurst from Oxted and further charged him with burglary, receiving stolen goods, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving other than in accordance with a licence and attempted burglary.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 28).”

