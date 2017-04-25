Wealden celebrates apprenticeships success

Wealden District Council has congratulated its graduating class of apprentices at a presentation ceremony earlier this month.

The event celebrated the success of Charlotte Aldous, Ellie Smith, Yvonne Wang, George Judd and Chris Gander, five apprentices who recently completed their apprenticeships in business administration and IT.

The occasion was attended by representatives from Wealden District Council and Sussex Downs College as well as Stephen Burkes, director of Sussex Skills Solutions.

“Congratulations to all our graduating apprentices,” said Trevor Scott of Wealden District Council.

“They have all worked exceptionally hard and can be proud of what they have achieved. Through working in partnership with Sussex Downs College, Wealden District Council has been able to play its part in providing young people in our community with skills to help with future employment. They have been a breath of fresh air in the organisation and we wish them all the best.”

The apprentices have gained a breadth of experience during their 13 month apprenticeship, working in Wealden’s property services, Finance, waste management, building control, IT and planning policy teams.

As well as helping out at events such as Coffee Cake and Computers, the Wealden Careers Fair, Safety in Action, Elections, Dementia Action Alliance, Summer Activity Days and National Apprenticeships Week they have undertaken qualifications in partnership with Sussex Downs College – Wealden’s training provider and partner in the apprenticeship scheme.

Wealden District Council says it will be advertising new apprentices vacancies shortly. For more information visit Wealden District Council’s website.