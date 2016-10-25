Wealden MP: Decision over Gatwick runway is ‘absolutely right’

Wealden MP Nus Ghani has welcomed news that the Government is backing a new runway at Heathrow rather than Gatwick as ‘absolutely the right decision’.

The news broke this morning (Tuesday, October 25) and will be subject to a ‘full and fair’ consultation before a decision is finalised next winter.

Ms Ghani added, “It shows that Britain is open for business and ambitious about the future.

“I am pleased that the pressure I have put on Government, together with my colleagues on the Gatwick Coordination Group of local MPs, has resulted in the right decision.

“The decision had to be one for the whole country. Heathrow already handles just under a third of the UK’s non-EU exports, compared to Gatwick’s 0.2%, so expanding Heathrow proves to the world that we are open for trade following our vote to leave the EU.

“Evidence has also shown that Heathrow unlocks nearly £60bn of growth, while Gatwick only offers £4bn. Following the rigorous analysis of the Airports Commission, there was only ever one choice for the Government to make and I am glad that that decision has now been made.

“Now we need to get on with building the runway as quickly as possible, to make the UK an even better international aviation hub that allows us to increase our export trade and provide long haul links for commerce and investment.

“It is a relief for us here in Sussex that Gatwick has not been given the go-ahead. From the perspective of local residents, the additional noise disruption would have been appalling, and it would not have been balanced out by economic benefits.

“We as Gatwick passengers would have faced higher prices, as EasyJet had warned that capped passenger fees by the Airport would cause fares to rise by 17%. With such a freeze, there would have been no return on investment until beyond 2050 – bad for the country, and bad for East Sussex.

“It is now time for the owners of Gatwick to abandon their plans for a new runway and concentrate on becoming a better neighbour of the local residents they currently have such a strained relationship with.”