Weather for the week ahead across Sussex

A damp and murky start will see light rain falling around Sussex this morning (Sunday) although Met Office forecasters predict some areas to see sunny intervals later on.

Temperatures are expected to stay low throughout the day, remaining between seven and nine degrees until falling this evening.

Forecasters say this evening should be clear and cold with a patchy frost possible across most of the county although some coastal areas could see showers later on.

Monday (November 28) is expected to see a frosty start, with isolated showers in some areas.

While there are expected to be clear sunny periods, temperatures will remain low for most of the day.

The rest of the week is expected remain cold although rain and cloud is expected to return from Wednesday.

