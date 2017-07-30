WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy skies set to stay

A brighter start to the week is expected to give way to clouds and showers towards Thursday.

Monday is set to be mostly sunny with the occasional shower with highs of 18 deg around the west coast.

Clouds and the occasional shower around morning and midday are expected to give way to brighter afternoons and evenings as the cloud bank moves from east to west across Sussex.

Tuesday is set to be much the same with cloudier skies although fairly warm and mostly dry to the south and east. A late glimpse of sunshine is expected towards evening.

Temperatures are set to feel slightly cooler across much of Sussex on Wednesday at around 13 to 16 degrees, as heavier cloud brings in more showers before Thursday morning.