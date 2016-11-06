Weather forecast: Warmer weather expected across Sussex this week

After a chilly weekend across Sussex with highs of just 8C, the weather is expected to get a little warmer this week.

Monday is expected to be chilly with bright spells with highs of 8C and lows of just 1C.

The rest of the week looks set to be a lot more gloomy as temperatures reaching 12C in places by next weekend.

By the end of the week, it should start to feel a lot milder.

By Saturday, temperatures should be in the teens with a few isolated showers forecast.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.