Westmenston care-worker jailed for abusing vulnerable boys

An ex-care worker at a Sussex special school has been jailed for committing a series of sexual offences against young boys following a Sussex Police investigation.

Robin Carter, 70, now unemployed, of Lewes Road, Westmeston, East Sussex, was sentenced when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on April 26. He had been found guilty in March of ten offences of indecent assault against three boys aged between 10- and 12-years-old in the mid-1990s, police said.

Police say had Carter had been a residential child care officer at Ditton Place in Staplefield, West Sussex during the period the offences took place. Ditton Place, which closed in 2002, was part of nearby Brantridge School, a residential special school catering for boys with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

Detective Constable Gilly Sadler said; “Over 18 months Carter had used his status with vulnerable young boys, all with various problems, to groom and systemically sexually abuse him.

“The victims bravely gave evidence against Carter at the trial and this case once again shows that we will always take seriously all such reports, and will investigate wherever possible, to seek justice and support for victims no matter how long ago the events occurred.”

Sussex Police says it was made aware of the incidents in 2014 when a former pupil contacted the School saying he had seen Carter behaving inappropriately with a pupil.

Sussex Police say he was sentenced to six years for each of three offences, which will run concurrently. He was also convicted of a further six offences, each with a three-year jail sentence. The further offences will run concurrently to each other but will run consecutively to the six-year sentences bringing his total jail time to nine years.

He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on one of the boys, police said.

Police say he will also be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children.

Police emphasise that the events happened more than 20 years ago and have no connection with current management or current or recent pupils at Brantridge School. Ditton Place closed in 2002.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.