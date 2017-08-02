What’s on in East Sussex this August

Here we round up some of the events taking place in East Sussex this month.

August 4 The Johnny Cash Roadshow, White Rock Theatre, Hastings

The Little Mix Experience

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is returning for another UK tour a show not to be missed by avid fans or the casual listener.

It is also the only show to be endorsed by the CASH family. This year prepare for a musical adventure with the biggest production to date. The UK’s No1 celebration of Johnny Cash, fronted by award winning singer/songwriter Clive John, re-creates with astounding accuracy and truly captures the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show! The show takes the audience from the 1950’s right up to 2002.

For tickets, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288

August 5, 12, 19, 26 Exhibition tour, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

Opening of the Simon Patterson exhibition at the De La Warr Pavilion - Safari: An Exhibition As Expedition. Also featuring Simon Patterson's Seascape in partnership with Bexhill Sailing Club. SUS-170521-085049001

Join a member of the De La Warr Pavilion team as they share their perspective on Simon Patterson’s exhibition, Safari: an exhibition as expedition.

The event is free but booked is recommended. It takes place on the ground floor gallery starting at 3pm and should take about 20 to 30 minutes.

Encompassing works from the last 25 years of Simon Patterson’s career, Safari: an exhibition as expedition combines a wide range of artistic mediums with a selection of artifacts from the Hastings and Bexhill Museums’ collections and a performance at sea.

The themes of travel and exploration run through the show and Patterson’s interpretation of them is unique – from his performance entitled Seascape in collaboration with the Bexhill Sailing Club which incorporates coloured smoke grenades in a makeshift ‘sea battle’, to Monkey Business (1993) adorning the gallery walls.

To book visit www.dlwp.com

August 16 Dick and Dom Live, Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

The legends of Children’s TV, Dick and Dom are about to be unleashed!

Touring the UK in a show that promises to get the whole family on their feet, the performance will be full of madcap challenges and audience participation games that will guarantee to have you in stitches.

The BAFTA winning stars of such memorable shows as Diddy TV, Absolute Genius with Dick & Dom, The Legend of Dick & Dom and of course Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow will be live on stage and bringing their unique bundle of fun and anarchy to life.

For tickets, visit royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 80 20 20.

August 19 Formerly Of Bucks Fizz, Winter Garden, Eastbourne

Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston - Eurovision Winners and former members of 80’s pop sensation Bucks Fizz. Still performing the hits of Bucks Fizz to packed audiences around the world. The trio are now joined by old Friend Bobby McVay.

With over 20 singles released over the next few years including 3 number ones, My Camera Never Lies, Land Of Make Believe and of course, Making Your Mind Up, they sold in excess of 15 million records, spending 219 weeks in the UK charts alone! Making Your Mind Up went to No 1 in nine countries.

For tickets you can call the box office, 01323 412 000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

August 24 Little Mix Experience, White Rock Theatre, Hastings

If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports you’re sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience!

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl-bands. With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end.

Featuring songs such as ‘DNA’, ‘Wings’, ‘Salute’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Love Me Like You’, ‘Secret Love Song’ and many, many more.

They look like Little Mix, they sound like Little Mix, they are “The Little Mix Experience”

For tickets, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288

August 25 Steve Hewlett: 30 Years of Talking to Myself, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne

TV comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett embarks on his second UK Tour to celebrate 30 years as a ventriloquist.

Steve will be bringing laughter to the whole family along with his friends, Arthur Lager, Pongo & Lola, ChiiChii, Rod-Vegas, Little Simon Cowell & Louie Walsh as well as a surprise guest/s from the audience in a brand new hilarious toutine then add Steve’s sense of humour, you’ve really got a fun filled evening out.

With special guest Tom Fitzpatrick - for tickets, visit royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 80 20 20.

August 30 Joe Pasquale - The Devil In Disguise, White Rock Theatre, Hastings

After a stint in musicals such as The Producers and Spamalot Joe Pasquale is back on the comedy circuit.

Joe’s been away searching for the fabled ancient merkin (Google it) of Macedonia, once owned by Genghis Khan’s Nan (Maud), who used to wear it for special occasions, but only if she was going to Lidl on the way home. Witness Joe explain the mysteries of why the four horseman of the apocalypse will be arriving on my little ponies, and what Action Man held with those gripping hands… it’ll be a show you wont forget in a hurry.

For tickets, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

