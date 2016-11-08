Where to find your nearest Remembrance Sunday service

Groups around East Sussex are preparing to pay tribute to the fallen with Remembrance services this week.

There are a number of services and parades taking place across East Sussex on both Remembrance Sunday (November 13) and Armistice Day (Friday, November 11). Details of the services are below.

Crowborough: Crowborough residents are set to take part in a parade and march on Remembrance Sunday. The parade will muster at Croft Road car park at 2pm before heading to the town's War Memorial in Chapel Green for a wreath-laying ceremony. There will then be a service of commemoration at the nearby All Saints Church, which is expected to begin at 3pm. There will also be an earlier service in St Michael and All Angels Church, Jarvis Brook at 10.30am.

Hailsham: Members of the Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch are set to hold a Remembrance parade through the town on Armistice Day. The parade will form up at 10.25am in the Vicarage Lane car park by the Charles Hunt Centre before proceeding to Hailsham War Memorial for a Remembrance Service. There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend both events.

Lewes: The Lewes Remembrance Day parade and service will take place at the town's War Memorial at 2.30pm on Remembrance Sunday. Ex-Service personnel, members of the Royal British Legion and other organizations will join LGB Brass on the march. The parade will be followed by a service of Remembrance at St. Michael’s Church.

Meanwhile the Old Lewesians, a group for alumni of Lewes County Grammar School, will hold a remembrance service at the School Chapel at around 10.30am. The chapel, which was built to honour pupils from the grammar school who died in the Second World War, is now part of Priory School. Anyone hoping to attend the event is asked to contact the Old Lewesians to confirm attendance and gather further details.

Respects will also be paid with a two minutes silence at Lewes War Memorial on Armistice Day to mark the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Newhaven: The town will hold a commemorative service in St Michael’s Church at 9.45am on Remembrance Sunday. The service will be followed by a parade to War Memorial Gardens in South Way, where there will be a wreath laying and a moment of silence at 11am.

Seaford: The Royal British Legion will meet at the town's War Memorial, in Sutton Park Road on Sunday morning for its annual Remembrance service. There will then be a march to St.Leonards Church for a further service. Roads around War Memorial, including the A259, will be closed from 10.30 am until 11.20 am to allow the service and march to take place. All are welcome at both events.

Uckfield: A Royal British Legion parade will form at the north end of Luxford Field car park at around 2.20pm on Remembrance Sunday. It will proceed to The Church of the Holy Cross for the Remembrance Service via Civic Approach, Uckfield High Street and Church Street. After the service and laying of wreaths the parade will reform and return to Luxford Field car park where Uckfield mayor Louise Eastwood, will take the salute. There will also be a short service and the firing of maroons at the War Memorial at 11am on Armistice Day.

