Widespread frosts across Sussex as night-time temperature could drop to -6degC

Sussex faces a very chilly spell over the next couple of days, with temperatures around -6degC in some rural areas.
The Met Office says that today’s maximum temperature of 8degC will drop steadily under largely clear skies.
Overnight there will be a widespread frost as the wind decreases to become generally light.
Tomorrow (Tuesday November 29) the forecast is for a north-easterly breeze that will make it feel much colder than the 4degC expected.
Tuesday and Wednesday nights wil remain cold but the Met Office expects the temperature to get a few degrees warmer later in the week.
