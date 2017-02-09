Wildlife charity founder is challenged to run 13.1 miles by his best friend

The founder of a wildlife charity will be donning his running kit next month after being challenged to run 13.1 miles.

Trevor Weeks MBE, the founder of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), will be among those on the start line for the Eastbourne Half Marathon on March 5.

His colleague and best friend Chris Riddington has paid for his entry fee and challenged him to complete the run with him.

Trevor said: “My health has not been brilliant over the past 10 years. I’m now 45 years old, gaining weight, high blood pressure as well as stress and illness. Several times I have been warned about my health by my doctor.

“In 2015 I hit 110kg, just over 17 stone. Since March 2016 I have been actively trying to improve my health. So I started jogging. The first time I went out for a run it took me over 16 minutes to run and walk just 1 mile.

“Over the past year I have been building up my fitness and reducing my weight. I am now 89kg (14 stone). On 30th January I ran, with a short amount of walking, 10 miles for the first time since the 1980s.”

On top of the 13.1-miler, which will take place almost a year since he started running, Trevor is fundraising for WRAS. So far via his JustGiving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevorweekswras – he has generated more than £250.

Chris said: “He’s worked incredibly hard, not just physically but mentally. It takes a lot to put a pair of trainers on and start running.

“It’s even harder when you have the rescue phone, meetings, talks and a hospital to run especially during the busy season.

“Even after damaging his hip last year in an accident out on a rescue and spending time on crutches he got back into it, probably earlier than he should, but he’s stubborn like that. He has had some incredible support from his partner Kathy, who has kitted him out in all the gear he needs and kept him motivated.”

Trevor founded WRAS in 1996. He added: “If I don’t get fit, I can’t be there to help WRAS and the thousands of wild animals and birds which WRAS helps. I need your support to encourage me on and get me to the finishing line.

“So please sponsor me and help both me and my fitness as well as the animals of Sussex.”