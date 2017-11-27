Will Prince Harry become Duke of Sussex?

Following this morning’s announcement that Prince Harry is to marry actress Meghan Markle, the speculation has resumed over whether he will take on the title of the Duke of Sussex.

News of the wedding comes after a week of anticipation. Bookies stopped taking bets on the probability of the engagement and the BBC was reportedly primed for an announcement.

But now attention has turned on what title they will be taking.

As far back as 2011, during Prince William’s marriage, the idea was discussed that Prince Harry would take on the title of Duke of Sussex when he tied the knot.

That could mean Meghan Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

The official statement has given nothing away about the title but says: “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”