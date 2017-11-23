Windmill campaigner awarded the British Empire Medal

A woman who worked tirelessly to restore the historic windmill that gives Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux, its name has been honoured.

Beatrice Frost was presented with the British Empire Medal for services to the UK National Heritage.

She campaigned to raise more than £1m to restore the windmill and bring it into public ownership.

Mrs Frost received her medal from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, on behalf of The Queen.

She was among four special county volunteers attending the investiture ceremony at Brighton Town Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

Windmill Hill Mill was built in around 1814 by Samuel Medhurst, the Lewes millwright.

It was working by wind until 1893, when it was stopped owing to a weak weatherbeam.

It is the largest post mill in Sussex, and is unique in that it is fitted with Hammond’s Patent Sweep Governor, a feature previously fitted to Jack Mill, Clayton.

After work by wind had ceased, milling was continued by means of a steam-powered mill set up in the roundhouse. Neve, the Warbleton millwright, was responsible for the fitting-out of the roundhouse as a power mill.

The mill stood derelict for many years with major structural faults, including both side girts being broken.

The British Empire Medal was also presented to Mary Holman, for services to the community in Ditchling.

Clerk to the Parish Council of Ditchling for more than 37 years, and for part of that time clerk to Hurstpierpoint as well, Mrs Holman served 17 chairmen and helped local residents bring about many changes and developments in the village.