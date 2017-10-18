Witness plea after dog attacks farmer, 82

Police are appealing for information after a farmer was attacked by a dog on Ashdown Forest.

At about 6.30pm on Monday, October 9, the victim witnessed a dog attacking one of his sheep at Lower Misbourne Farm, in Nutley.

The 82-year-old attempted to intervene, at which point he was attacked by a second dog. He sustained a severe facial wound which required hospital treatment.

Both dogs are described as being completely black, and similar in build to a Labrador or a Collie, with fluffy tails.

The dogs are believed to have been together, though neither was wearing a collar or tags. There was no sign of an owner nearby.

Sergeant Gareth Jackson, of the Surrey and Sussex Police Dog Unit, said: “Unfortunately sheep worrying is an ongoing issue, and it’s important to realise that it is an offence.

“Pet owners need to be aware that if their dogs are out of control, or seen attacking or worrying livestock, then the farmer has the right to shoot the dog under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.”

If you can help us identify these dogs, or have any information about the incident, please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1229 of 09/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.