Witnesses sought after cyclist seriously injured in Pevensey collision

Police are calling for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Pevensey.

The incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat, took place on the A259, just east of Pevensey Roundabout, at about 7.42pm on Monday (July 31), said police.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with serious injuries and later released.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Eastbourne, was uninjured, said Sussex Police.

Both the car and the bicycle were travelling eastbound when the incident happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Gibson.