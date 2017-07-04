Witnesses sought after woman dies in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman sadly died in a collision yesterday (Monday).

Police say the woman, 91, from Crowborough, was pronounced dead at the scene after the colliison on the A26 at Herons Ghyll at around 12pm.

She had been the passenger in a grey Volkswagen Eos convertible.

According to Sussex Police, the driver, a 68-year-old woman, from Rodmell, was seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where she has been ‘detained for treatment’.

The VW, which had been travelling north, struck a tree after leaving the road, said police.

Two other vehicles travelling in the opposite direction – a black Ford Fiesta driven by an 80-year-old Uckfield man and a silver Audi A3, driven by a 62-year-old woman from Rotherfield – took avoiding action. No one from these vehicles was hurt.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly the driver of a tanker which was travelling northbound through Heron’s Ghyll at the time.

The road was closed for more than five hours while an investigation took place and the scene was cleared.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, reporting details online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or by ringing 101, quoting Operation Chepstow.