Witnesses sought following fatal motorbike collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist tragically died in Uckfield on Saturday (September 16).

A Honda motorcycle was travelling south along the High Street at around 11.40pm before it collided with a wall at the junction with Framfield Road.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Uckfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Alan Spicer said: “This was a tragic incident where a young man lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and we are supporting them as much as possible during this difficult time.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or saw the motorcycle in the High Street and would ask them to get in contact with us immediately.”

If you witnessed the collision please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference Operation Westbury.