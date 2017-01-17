Woman, 79, seriously injured in two vehicle collision in Berwick

A 79-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle collision in Berwick today (Tuesday, January 17).

Sussex Roads Police say that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, after the accident in Station Road, around 10.30am.

These chicks were found in the back of one of the vehicles - unharmed SUS-170117-133010001

A Renault Kangoo van and Toyota Corolla collided, causing a woman who was the passenger in the Toyota to be sent to Conquest hospital in Hastings and both drivers to suffer minor injuries.

Police also found a box full of unharmed chicks in the back of the van.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 376 of 17/01.