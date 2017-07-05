Woman sexually assaulted in Saltdean

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Saltdean during the early hours of Sunday morning (July 2).

The 18-year-old victim was walking along Falmer Avenue and turned onto Chiltington Way at about 3am.

She was on her way to the cash point in Lustrells Vale to get some money out for a taxi.

As she walked down Chiltington Way she was approached by a man who grabbed her and bit her on her neck and chest.

She fought the man off and ran away. He continued along the road.

The suspect is white, aged in his 40s, about 5’6” with short dark brown hair and at the time of the offence was wearing a short sleeved dark top without a collar.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, particularly two women who walked past the victim directly after the assault and may have seen the suspect.

Please contact Sussex Police online or phone 101 quoting serial 408 of 02/07.