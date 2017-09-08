Woman sought over series of cash thefts in Newhaven and Worthing

Police are looking for Joanne Nash, also known as Joanne Cullen-Nash as they would like to talk to her about three cases of thefts from businesses where she worked, two in Newhaven and one in Worthing.

Sussex Police launched an appeal today (Friday, September 8) for information on her whereabouts.

In July 2014 cash was taken from the wages office of a food distributor in Avis Way, Newhaven.

The following month cash was taken from a dentist’s office in Meeching Way, Newhaven, and in July the following year a further sum was taken from the office of a letting agency in West Worthing.

The total amount taken from these businesses is £1,850, police said.

Nash was employed on administrative work at all three firms at the times of the thefts.

She is white, 4ft 10ins tall, with blue eyes and is of medium build.

Investigator Bernie Peters said: “We have been making widespread enquiries about her in the past three years, mainly along the Sussex coast, and we believe she may recently have been in the Littlehampton area.

“If you see Joanne Nash, or know where she may be, please contact us on 101 or online, quoting serial 1233 of 02/07/2015.”

