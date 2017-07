A woman was taken to hospital with a neck injury after a collision in Polegate.

Police say officers were called to a collision between a Land Rover and Fiat 500 on the Cophall Roundabout at around 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29).

The woman, who had been driving the Fiat, suffered a neck injury and was taken to Conquest Hospital, Hastings, said Sussex Police.

Fire engines from Hailsham and Eastbourne also attended the incident.