Women injured in Crowborough crash

Two women were taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in a crash in Crowborough last night (Thursday).

The women were involved in a collision between a van and a car in Beeches Road just before 7.30pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) said two ambulance crews were sent to the scene and treated two women who had suffered head injuries.

Both women, one described as being in her 80s and the other in her 50s, were conscious throughout treatment but were taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital as a priority, the spokesman said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were also called to the scene. The fire service reports that two crews from Crowborough fire station were called to the scene at around 7.32pm and used specialist equipment to cut two people free from wreckage.

