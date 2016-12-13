‘Wonderful’ event for music-lovers

Lewes Chamber Music Festival will hold its Christmas concert on Friday (December 16).

It will take place from 7.30pm in Lewes’s St Michael’s Church – last year’s venue was the church of St John sub Castro.

Guests will have the chance to hear the Eusebius Quartet and clarinetist Matthew Hunt perform.

Announcing the concert, Beatrice Philips, festival founder and member of the Eusebius Quartet, said: “Following last year’s sell-out event, we have invited back the London-based Eusebius Quartet, along with Festival favourite and world-renowned clarinetist Matthew Hunt.

“This should be wonderful occasion for music-lovers in Lewes.”

Entry is £15 per person, which includes mulled wine and mince pies; Under-26s go free due to the support of the Cavatina Chamber Music Trust. For ticket availability and to book, visit www.leweschambermusicfestival.com or call 01273 479865.

On the night, the audience can also expect to get a preview of details of the summer 2017 festival which will take place from June 23 to June 25.

LCMF celebrated its fifth year in June (2016) holding eight concerts around the town over three days and welcoming 20 musicians.