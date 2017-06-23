Wooden posts disrupt play – ‘and put children at risk’

Children’s play on a Lewes green space has been seriously disrupted by the sudden appearance of wooden posts.

They have been erected on the green in Valence Road – and one local resident believes they are a safety hazard.

She said children had taken to playing in the road instead.

The stout round posts, which appear to be mounted in concrete, are designed to stop people parking their cars on the area.

Retired teacher Janet Anthony lives in Valence Road and said she is passionate about children being allowed to play in the open air.

She said: “For generations children have safely played on the green in Valence Road. This is now severely restricted by the posts that have been put in place.

“I have in fact witnessed children playing in the road as an alternative since the posts have been put in.

“Also, small children playing on the green are at risk of injury if they were to bang into the posts as they are very solid.”

Mrs Anthony, who is manager of the cafe at Anne of Cleves House in Southover, Lewes, continued: “Surely we want children to play outside if at all possible. Isn’t that better for health and well-being than being indoors?”

She wondered where the money had come from for the construction and why local people had not been asked their views on the project in advance.

“Where was the consultation regarding this major change to our road?” asked Mrs Anthony.

“Valence Road is a family road and generations have enjoyed the amenity of the green areas.

“How sad that such a great green space has been spoilt.”

A spokesperson for Lewes District Council said on Wednesday: ““We installed posts there due to parking concerns. Following these latest comments, we are planning to make a site visit to Valence Road to review the situation.”