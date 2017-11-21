Young Ben is Fundraiser of the Year

A Bede’s pupil has won Fundraiser of the Year at the Child of Sussex Awards 2017.

The awards ceremony celebrates the outstanding work and impressive contribution of children throughout Sussex. Ben Sherlock, 11, said: “I was so shocked to receive the award, I really didn’t expect it. I just love doing charity work.”

In the last two years Ben has managed to raise a staggering £13,000 for charity. His endeavours have included a 30-mile bike ride, dog walking, feeding homeless people, collecting spare change and selling wristbands.

Last year Ben gave away the majority of his Christmas presents to charity. He donates to a wide range of causes including Twinkling Stars, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service and The Soup Kitchen.

Giles Entwisle, Headmaster of Bede’s Prep School said of his achievements, “I could not be prouder

of Ben; his fundraising achievements are outstanding and he is real credit to the School.”

There really is no stopping Ben, last weekend he organised another sponsored Fun Walk for charity

and is already planning his next fundraiser!