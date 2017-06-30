Young girl delighted to interview Hollywood stars

An 11-year-old girl had the incredible chance to interview the stars of the latest Transformers film.

Emily Hawkins-Smith, of Isfield, said her ‘legs were shaking’ as she travelled up to London to meet the Hollywood actors.

Emily and Mark Wahlberg SUS-170630-114020001

Despite her nerves, Emily, who goes to Lewes Old Grammar School, kept her cool and maintained professional as she interviewed the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel and Laura Haddock about Transformers: The Last Knight.

She said: “I was so excited but also nervous to be interviewing such amazing film stars, I felt so lucky to experience this. They were all so nice and made me feel very comfortable and I loved interviewing all of them.

“I was a bit star struck and my legs were shaking a little during Mark Whalburg’s interview, but I felt calm at the same time and really enjoyed every second.”

Emily interviewed the stars at the IMAX in Leicester Square and got a sneak preview of the new film.

Emily interviewing Laura Haddock SUS-170630-113946001

Emily’s mum, Victoria, was with her. She said: “She did so well. All of the other journalists were watching her. They said well done. It’s daunting.

“I think she was a little nervous, she said ‘mum my legs are shaking’! But she’s so calm, she did so well I’m so proud of her.”