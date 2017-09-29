Five centuries of history all contained in a Chailey home

Living in old and historic Lewes, it always surprises me that we know relatively little of what went on in the town in medieval times.

Even so, some things are well documented. For example, following the Battle of Hastings we know that William the Conqueror’s loyal henchman, William de Warenne, was rewarded for his support with extensive land and property; the lofty fastness of Lewes Castle and the remains of the Cluniac Priory are his legacy.

We also know plenty about the Battle of Lewes fought in 1264 between rebel forces led by Simon de Montfort and the army of King Henry III. Yet it is a source of annoyance that no copies of the “Mise of Lewes”, a document drawn up after de Montfort’s emphatic victory to dictate future relations between the King and the Barons, have survived.

No doubt when Henry’s son Prince Edward exacted a bloody vengeance over de Montfort at the Battle of Evesham a year later in 1265, the King would have seen to it that all copies of the agreement underwent the medieval equivalent of shredding.

One would also have thought that the Lewes Priory monks would have accrued a library of books and manuscripts but I’m not aware that any survived past Tudor King Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries. I like to speculate that somewhere in the vicinity of the Priory Ruins there’s a “time capsule” of monkish musings just waiting to be dug up. What a find that would be!

My thoughts above were prompted by the recent publication of a book, “In An Old House”. It concerns a 500-year-old building in Chailey called Coppard’s that’s been the subject of six years of painstaking research and restoration by owners Peter and Sally Varlow. Their work has revealed the fascinating history of this late medieval hall house that was built in 1473 as the home of a yeoman and his family who were part of the newly emerging middle class of their time.

The Varlows bought one half of Coppard’s in 1982 and the other half in 2008 at which point they embarked on a mission to restore the two cottages (divided to accommodate estate workers) back into a single abode.

Their research task was a daunting one if only because most of Coppard’s history seemed lost in the mists of time. As Peter explains: “We wanted to discover everything we could about the house and the people who lived there so that through a book our findings would be available for future owners over the next 500 years and beyond. Every house has stories to tell but very old houses usually attract researchers only if there is already some supporting documentary evidence. With Coppard’s we initially had nothing to go on except deeds just a century or so old. It was as if for the first 400 years countless feet had passed through its doorways leaving only silence behind them; no archive of papers or personal notes, no treasures and mementoes, not even the shadow of a ghost.”

Lacking formal training in surveying and being novices to local history, the achievement of the Varlows in producing “In An Old House” is quite remarkable, not least because it introduced me to a very long word hitherto unknown in the Arnold lexicon. “Dendrochronology” is the science of dating events, environmental change and archaeological artefacts by interpreting the annual ring growth of trees.

Applied to Coppard’s it meant closely studying every wooden beam that was holding the house together. The experience actually made Peter an expert in “vernacular architecture” which I now know is a building style based on local availability of construction materials and observes local construction traditions. There - “County Yarns” is nothing if not educational!

The couple also employed drone photography. But at the end of the day there was no substitute to spending hundreds of hours ploughing through very old manorial court books together with much perusing of early wills and registers of births, deaths and marriages. In the process the couple found that after housing the yeoman farmer’s family, Coppard’s later became the workshop of a Jacobean glove maker and was home to a coachman in Victorian times.

In the course of their travails, Peter and Sally even found traces of medieval “feng shui” in the form of “apotropaic” marks. These latter are scratches or scorch marks made on timber beams to ward off malevolent spirits. These marks may also have worked some magic in preserving Coppard’s for posterity. In 1954 a firm of surveyors all but recommended the house be demolished as it had not been constructed “in accordance with what are today recognised as proper building principles.”

The book takes its title from T.S. Eliot’s play, “The Family Reunion”, which has the words: “In an old house there is always listening, and more is heard than is spoken. And what is spoken remains in the room, waiting for the future to hear it.” T.S. Eliot knew Sussex well and lived for a time at Bosham in the west of the county. He also visited on occasion Virginia Woolf at her Monk’s House home in the Ouse Valley village of Rodmell.

“In An Old House” is a hardback book in full colour comprising 320 pages with more than 450 illustrations. It is on sale at £30 in the Barbican House bookshop at Lewes Castle, Much Ado Books in the village of Alfriston and also the Tudor Bookshop in East Grinstead.