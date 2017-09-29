I am hopeful that once these vital road links are improved it will help to boost our local economy

Many of us will spend hours each month stuck in traffic as we go about our normal routines.

Whether commuting, travelling for leisure, or driving for a living, hold ups on our local roads eat away at our precious time. For some it is an annoyance they can live with, for others it can be the difference between a profit or a loss at the end of the month.

This is why I am working alongside other stakeholders to make sure our local road network has changes made to it to ensure a boost in our economy and wellbeing.

Over the last few weeks I have chaired a meeting of the A27 Reference Group for the first time since the election, and met with those behind The Big Petition who are looking to see improvements made to the A259 in the west of my constituency and further along into Brighton.

At the A27 Reference Group meeting we were updated on plans to improve safety at key junctions east of Lewes. We also discussed our aims to use £3 million of Government funding secured earlier this year for a business case on dualling the A27 to be developed and put to Government next year. This will be an application to the Government’s Road Investment Strategy 2. The first phase of this scheme saw £15.2 billion given to road improvement schemes across the UK. RSI2 could deliver the funding needed to finance a dualled A27 from Lewes to Polegate.

The Big Petition has called on Councils to carry out various studies and come up with a plan to resolve the often terrible traffic problems on the A259 between Newhaven and Brighton Marina. I was more than happy to meet with them to discuss ways of supporting these aims.

The A259 further east will also see improvements in the coming years after the announcement earlier this year that a wider or second bridge will be in place at Exceat Bridge to allow traffic to flow from both directions. This will mean lengthy lines of traffic on the Eastbourne side of the bridge will no longer be queued right up the hill waiting for a break in the traffic from Seaford.

This has been possible following months of lobbying the Government, who have provided £2.13 million which will be used to finance the project, alongside money from East Sussex County Council.

Solving these long running infrastructure issues will never be easy or quick. I am hopeful that once these vital road links are improved it will help to boost our local economy and will improve the lives of those using them.