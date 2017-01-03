LETTER: £34million once out and free

It’s hard to believe people still hope for an anti-Brexit uprising – move on you people, Europe won’t vanish.

We will still trade with the EU. What if there is a cost in tariffs on our exports to them? This will be balanced by a saving on not paying the EU imposed tariffs on our imports from the rest of the world.

It’s the big numbers that matter. Once out and free, we have an extra £34 million or so a day (every day) to spend improving out healthcare, transport infrastructure and education, etc.

Far better to house, care and feed our own needy (of which there are many).

So stop whinging and just get on with it.

Laurence Keeley

East Sussex County Councillor (UKIP)