I’d just like to comment on the article on the Grade II Listed building at 75 High Street, Lewes.

Its tells us its been sold, but doesn’t tell us what it’s going to be.

I’m hoping it’s not going to be another restaurant – we are overrun by them, like we are overrun by houses. We do not need any more restaurants or houses. What we need are things like a launderette.

M A Huxtable

Crisp Road

Lewes