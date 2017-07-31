Search

LETTER: Absurd situation

Your correspondent David Bristow (page 29, July 7) wrote that as passenger journeys have doubled in 12 years, the “very significant increase in revenue” should be able to pay for a second member of crew onboard, and he asks, “Am I missing something?”

Yes, he is.

Under the present absurd franchise Govia Thameslink receives a fixed sum for running the service, and all of the ticket revenue goes straight to the government. When passenger numbers increase the operators don’t receive any more money; extra passengers only increase their costs.

David Hitchin

Wilkinson Way

Seaford