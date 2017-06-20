LETTER: Come on LDC – do something for the greater good

Can I add my voice to that of Richard Green (June 9, Sussex Express) and welcome any move to bring the arts back to the Thebes at Lewes House.

I believe it sends out a strong message to those with ‘hearts in the arts’ that Lewes remains a place to be creative and such people are very welcome in the town.

The upset and upheaval on the North Street Quarter left many wondering if the council had any interest in anything other than profit and loss, well, perhaps they do.

Come on Lewes District Council, we know you are cash strapped but do something for the greater good and open up the Thebes to local artists.

Bill Noble

Hayward Road, Lewes