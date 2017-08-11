LETTER: Cycle path

In her Rodmell and Southease village news, Pauline Cherry [July 28] raises an important question regarding the danger to cyclists using the C7. Why do they not use the cycle path?

There are many reasons but the most important one is that for getting to and from Newhaven and Lewes, it is useless. The surfaced section of the Egrets Way only begins at Deans Farm and after about two kms ends in the middle of a field alongside the river, one km from the road.

Unless one has a mountain bike and is prepared to ride on footpaths, there is no alternative to using the C7. Most cyclists would be delighted if there was a cycle track away from the road all the way from Newhaven to Lewes. The Ouse Valley Cycle Network has done sterling work in achieving what does exist but it appears there are individuals and organisations in the valley determined to prevent such a thing from happening.

Perhaps the county council and South Downs National Park could use their influence in correcting this deplorable state of affairs. Meanwhile, the potential for injuries and fatalities along the C7 will continue.

Tony Rowswell

Seaford