LETTER: Enormously impressed

I was enormously impressed with the recognition of the recent performance of Heathfield Community College by the National SSAT organisation.

The award in acknowledgement of high achieving, improving and innovating schools and teaching is magnificent and in truth reflects the impact of new head teacher Caroline Barlow.

I would also like to put on record my own recognition of the outstanding management of the board of governors and senior management team, for without their dynamic contribution this progress would not have been made.

The vitality of the school is the clear engagement and hard work of the students, the support of the parents and the outstanding contribution of all the staff throughout the college. The attainment now in the top 20 per cent performances of non-selective schools in the country is something to be proud of and built upon and wholly reassuring to the community it serves.

County Councillor Rupert Simmons

East Sussex County Council