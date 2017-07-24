LETTER: Flagrantly wasted tax

I note that the ESCC is replacing all the street lighting poles in Lewes with new poles supporting ecological lighting using much less power.

I would normally support such an initiative.

However, in February 2017 all the existing light poles were refurbished.

They were stripped, undercoated in grey, and painted in black gloss paint.

Surely the ‘people in charge’ who were at the same time replacing light poles in the edges of Lewes, eg, Montacute Road, must have known that repainting the existing mercury-yellow light poles throughout the major streets in Lewes would be a waste of money.

Taxpayers do not mind paying tax, except when the money that is paid is so flagrantly wasted, whilst at the same time, councils complain against their lack of funds.

There is something fundamentally wrong with our public services provision when old ladies can be palmed off with 15 minutes of “care” at the same time as money is wasted on a painting contract.

Anthony Beaumont

Lewes