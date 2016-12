The news of the pollution of Plumpton Mill Stream and the death of so many creatures (not just fish) is heartbreaking – but it is absolutely incredible that it has been allowed to happen on eight occasions since 2011.

What is needed is a thorough audit of exactly what happened, the names of those responsible for the outrage, and what sanctions can be imposed on them.

Elizabeth Mandeville,

St Swithuns Terrace, Lewes