LETTER: High and dry supporters

So, now we really see what the Greens in Lewes are like, weak and lily-livered it would seem.

Just a few days ago they came banging on my door [four times in one day, either through eagerness or disorganisation] pleading for my vote to oust the LibDems in Ringmer/Lewes.

They came very close but all the time, it seems, they were closet Liberals, now getting into bed with the vacuous, free-thinking pack whose only role in life is to prop-up other failing parties.

Who remembers the disastrous Lib-Lab pact and that dire Tory-LibDem coalition?

Shame on you Greens for not standing up for what you believe in, leaving your supporters high and dry.

Trevor Butler

Foundry Lane, Lewes