LETTER: How will changes help?

I hope I am missing the point but will someone explain to me how spending £2.5m on converting an existing one-way traffic system in Hailsham town centre into one that is identical will help traffic flow for the extra 6,000 cars which will be there when Hailsham’s residential developments (3,500 houses) is complete?

And why was Tesco allowed to take over the North Street public car park (which was never full) for its own use, thus overlooking the Waitrose car park?

C Padgham

Millard Road, Hailsham