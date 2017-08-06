LETTER: Hunt for family

We are trying to trace members of the Parris Family who lived in East Hoathly from late 1800s to 1900s.

In the family I believe there were 14 children, which included two sets of twins.

We know one set of twins were girls Daisy and Rose. During the 1960s Daisy moved to Australia to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

I have met one grand-daughter and my husband is the grandson of Lowanna. I would appreciate your assistance in trying to contact members of this family, I may be contacted by email: gillet.margaret@gmail.com. My address is Mahogany Village, 157/2 Keem Street, Trinity Beach 4879 Queensland, Australia.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Margaret Gillett